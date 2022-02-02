The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EDIN stock opened at GBX 650.37 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 533 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a current ratio of 58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.44.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
