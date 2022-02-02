The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EDIN stock opened at GBX 650.37 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 533 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a current ratio of 58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.44.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

