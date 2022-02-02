Totally plc (LON:TLY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Totally plc (LON:TLY) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TLY stock opened at GBX 34.49 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.90. The stock has a market cap of £62.88 million and a PE ratio of 57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Totally has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.60).

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLY. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Totally in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

