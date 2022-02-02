Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Profile

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

