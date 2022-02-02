German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Sunday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

