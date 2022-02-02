Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $4.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

