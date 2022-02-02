Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $4.89.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
