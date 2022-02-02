Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:OFED opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $127.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 20.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

