Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

PPBI opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

