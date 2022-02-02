BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.60 Per Share

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.64) on Wednesday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 158 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of £41.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.13.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

