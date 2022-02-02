BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.60 Per Share

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.64) on Wednesday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 158 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of £41.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.13.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
