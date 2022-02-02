IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. IDEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.73.

IEX stock opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $188.04 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

