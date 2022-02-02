Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.28 to $6.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.