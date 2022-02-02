Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78. Kemper has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

