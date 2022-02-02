Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.29 EPS.

AXTA opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.