Home Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of HBCP opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

