Ceres Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,813.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Ceres has a market cap of $520,069.24 and approximately $6,813.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ceres has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $96.63 or 0.00250482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,507 coins and its circulating supply is 5,382 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

