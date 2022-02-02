Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Down 2.8%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 3,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,628,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.