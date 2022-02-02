Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 3,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.