Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 3,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
