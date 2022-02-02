Wells Fargo & Company Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,345.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,823.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,812.95. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,906.37 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

