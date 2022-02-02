Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% yr/yr or $2.890 billion to $2.972 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.
Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.70.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
