Cowen Downgrades Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Market Perform

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $12,256,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

