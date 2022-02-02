Analyzing Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Portillos and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63

Portillos currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 79.67%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $179.41, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Portillos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Wingstop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.31 $12.26 million N/A N/A Wingstop $248.81 million 18.77 $23.31 million $0.99 158.13

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillos.

Summary

Wingstop beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

