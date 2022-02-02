FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $206,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $196.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.