Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,858 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $31,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $79.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.84.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

