Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,046 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.57. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

