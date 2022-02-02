Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Waters by 15.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

