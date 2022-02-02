Analyzing Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Northeast Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Northeast Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $139.60 million 3.45 $42.05 million $2.38 11.72 Northeast Bank $150.16 million 2.09 $71.50 million $9.22 4.09

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.12% 11.33% 1.36% Northeast Bank 48.94% N/A N/A

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

