Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 800 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.01% of Gorman-Rupp worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE GRC opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

