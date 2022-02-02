CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.97. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
