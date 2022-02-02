CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.97. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

