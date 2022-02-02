Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 624,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 139,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -219.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average is $235.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

