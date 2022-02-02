Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $5,829,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

