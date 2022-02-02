Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 43.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,367,000 after acquiring an additional 172,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.