Coldstack (CLS) Hits One Day Volume of $345,415.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $345,415.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

