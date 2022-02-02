IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Up 53.8% in January

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of IDBA opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

