ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $29,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $22,440,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

