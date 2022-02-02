Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in January

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS PEMIF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

