Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in January

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS PEMIF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 1.49.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.