Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $22,661,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $37.29.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

