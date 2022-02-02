Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 169,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPCO. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $7,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,631,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPCO opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

