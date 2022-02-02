Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 200,000 FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,438,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 383,626 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMAC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

