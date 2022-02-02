Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 100 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $250.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.