Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,661 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Copart worth $37,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

