Brokerages Expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RenovoRx.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

