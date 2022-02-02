Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 211,925 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 142.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,925 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

