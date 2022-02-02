Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

KRC opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kilroy Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

