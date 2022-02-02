Analysts Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 525

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.66) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON:PETS opened at GBX 428.24 ($5.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.01. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.