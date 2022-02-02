Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 12.6% Higher

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price traded up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.58. 150,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,787,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.66.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,566,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

