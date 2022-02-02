AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

