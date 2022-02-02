Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Real Good Food stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Real Good Food will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Real Good Food stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.50% of Real Good Food at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

