L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Raymond James

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $175.04 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.74 and its 200-day moving average is $223.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

