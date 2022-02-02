United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.83. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

