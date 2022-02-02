Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

