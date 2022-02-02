Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT at $14.60

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.